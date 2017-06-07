117 to graduate Saturday at NHS

by Audrey Thomasson

CLARAVILLE—Northumberland High School seniors will don their caps and gowns for commencement exercises at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Some 117 graduation candidates are expected to participate in the ceremony in the high school auditorium, 201 Academic Lane, Claraville.

Giving the commencement address is the valedictorian for the Class of 2017, Alexis Newsome. The daughter of Timothy and Heather Newsome, she plans to attend Liberty University.

The salutatorian is Trinity Bea, the daughter of Michael and Latoya Bea. Co-student council president, she has been accepted to West Point Military Academy.

The senior class selected cancer survivor Peggy Myrick to give the keynote address. Myrick was their former high school vice principal who went on to become Northumberland Middle School principal before cancer sidelined her.

Student speakers include senior class president Jullian Jett, who will attend Lynchburg College, and student council co-president Maddie Packett, accepted to James Madison University.

Principal Dr. Travis Burns will be joined on stage by superintendent Dr. Holly Wargo and the school board.