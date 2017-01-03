Business Services

“HINSON’S LAWN CARE” Insured, mowing, leaf removal, mulching, storm cleanup, power washing, stump grinding, bush hogging. Owner Philip Hinson III. 804-436-5329..(Nov-17-13t)

AFFORDABLE TRACTOR SERVICES: Bushhogging, debris & underbrush removal, tilling, grading and tree removal. Call 757-810-6820..(Oct-20-13t)

CARPENTRY/VINYL siding, replacement windows, decks, painting and small repairs. We do yard work too. 34 years experience. Call George Lackert, 804-724-9453. (July-7-26t)

CARPET, CERAMIC-TILE, wood, vinyl, cork. No job too small. 30 years experience. Fully insured. Full shop at home service. 804-313-0944..(Nov-24-13t)

CENTER for INNOVATION & Development offering Virtual Assistant administrative, translator, graphics, bookkeeping, minor software & web services on as-needed basis. Contact fwright@cid-va.com or 804-704-8660..(Oct-20-13t)

CLARK’S EXCAVATING LLC: Licensed, insured. Firewood, lot clearing, driveways. Rip-rap, erosion control, gravel, mulch, tree work, bushhogging, etc. Free estimates. 804-453-5707..(Dec-8-13t)

CLEANING DONE RIGHT. Home, office and boats. References provided. Professional and dependable! Call Jennifer, 804-832-8098..(Dec-22-13t)SS

CLEARLY

BETTER

CLEANING. Scheduled residential cleaning, pre-settlement or post-construction cleanup. Quality, reliable, professional services since 1996. Excellent local references. Laura, 804-296-1266..(Jan-5-4t)

COMPUTER REPAIR Services on site. Virus/spyware removal. Hardware/software installs. System upgrades. System rebuilt & restore. Internet lessons. Backup solutions. Chris Emry, 804-462-3462..(Oct-13-13t)

CUSTOM TILEWORK, also carpet re-stretching, repairs, and installation. Call Robert at 804-480-9288..(Jan-5-13t)

CUSTOM TILLAGE

& BUSHHOGGING

Pasture renovation, large

gardens or fields.

80HP Tractor. Moldboard,

chisel, disc or field cultivator.

Reasonable hourly rates

804-761-0892

(Sept-26-tf)

E. D. COCKRELL JR Hauling: Armour stone, rip-rap, sand/fill dirt, top soil, bushhogging, hardwood/pine mulch, firewood, grasscutting, snow removal. Days 804-241-5068, 804-453-6601.(Oct-27-13t)

GET THAT JOB w/your new look and new attitude in the New Year! Only $50, includes personal training. 804-435-6677..(Jan-5-4t)

H&L SERVICE CO: Fall clean-ups, trimming, mulching and clearing. Serving the community for over 20 years. 804-462-0780 or 804-435-0028..(Nov-17-13t)

HARDSCAPE DESIGN AND installation of walkways, patios, retaining walls, firepits, fireplaces and ovens. Call Keith Lowery of LawnPro, 804-761-7648..(Dec-15-13t)

HOME IMPROVEMENTS & Repairs: Kitchens, baths, bayrooms, decks. Large/small jobs. Licensed, insured, free estimates, prompt calls/service. Wicomico Restoration, 804-580-1587. View work samples www.WicomicoRestoration.com..(Aug-6-tf)

LAMKIN LANDSCAPE Solutions: Lawn maintenance, bush trimming, leaf removal, mulch delivery or installation. Experienced & insured, Robbie “Rudy” Lamkin, 804-436-4621..(Oct-6-13t)

LAMP REPAIRS, IBM typewriters. Some work done on-site, reasonable rates. Northern Neck Office Equipment, Richard Pruett. 2852 Merry Point Rd., Merry Point. 804-435-1698..(Dec-8-13t)

LEAF REMOVAL, lawn vacuuming, leaf blowing, trailer w/vacuum system to haul away, debris/tree removal, snow plowing. Call LawnPro, 804-761-7648..(Dec-15-13t)

MASSARO BROS. Seamless Gutters: 5”&6” gutters. Gutter covers. Clean-out and repair service. Lowest price/satisfaction guaranteed. Licensed/Insured. Call Matt for free estimate. 804-480-0155. matt@massarobrosseamlessgutters.com..(Aug-20-tf)SS

MILTON’S WORK SHOP Reupholstering: Quality work and over 35 years experience. Fabric samples to select from. Located in White Stone by appointment. Call 804-435-3988..(Oct-27-13t)

MULCHING: New bed installations and maintenance, edging, planting, walkways and retaining walls. Mulch delivery by yard, 5-12 yds. Insured. Call Keith Lowery of LawnPro, 804-761-7648..(Dec-15-13t)

ON THE Nail Contracting. Charles W. Harris. Class A contractor. Fully licensed and insured. New construction, remodels and renovations. 804-815-4686..(Dec-3-tf)

POYANTS PLUMBING/Heating. All your plumbing/heating needs. Paul Poyant Master Plumber/Master gas fitter. Commercial/Residential. Remodels/Repairs. Over 30 years exp. Lic./Insured. Serving all Areas. On Facebook! 804-580-0004..(Nov-24-13t)

SECOND HOME Owners and Vacationers: Offer home check-ins, cleaning, oversee home remodels/repairs, stock refrigerators, bonded and insured. Contact Becky@www.leaveittobecky.com. Call 804-512-1532, free consultation..(Nov-3-13t)

STORM CLEAN-UP. Tractor work, grading, tree removal, rip-rap, debris removal, leaf clean-up. Licensed insured. Call 804-761-7648..(Dec-15-13t)

TRANSPORTATION: AIRPORT drop off/pick up, accompany to medical or other scheduled appointments or to run errands. Contact Becky @ www.leaveittobecky.com or call 804-512-1532, free consultation..(Nov-3-13t)

WILLIAMS TOWING: Most wanted, junk cars, pay top $ according to junk price. Will look at good cars for sale. For hire, street towing, 804-815-7869..(Dec-8-13t)