27 receive diplomas at St. Margaret’s School

St. Margaret’s School in Tappahannock on June 3 sent the class of 2017 on their way rejoicing at the 94th annual commencement exercises. Lauren Block Bauer, vice president of Elm Street Development in McLean, gave the commencement address.

Bauer, who is a former board of governors member and alumna of St. Margaret’s (1997), commented in her address, “As a graduate of St. Margaret’s, you have the intellectual ability and the tools you need to navigate college and beyond. You have learned the importance of your physical well-being. You know how to take care of yourselves and be kind to yourselves. You are socially responsible; caring, empathetic, thoughtful of others and our fragile earth. You know how to help others. You are spiritually mature.”

The 27 graduates received 117 college acceptances this year. This achievement reflects a high level of academic focus—89% of the senior class was dual enrolled, taking classes both at St. Margaret’s and Rappahannock Community College. In addition, 30% of seniors took Advanced Placement exams. Five in the graduating senior class are National Honor Society members.

Twenty-two of the 27 seniors also completed independent study projects that included studying law and criminal justice in the Northumberland County Circuit Court System, exploring neurosurgery at the Duke University Hospital, working with a neonatologist pediatric center in Nassau, Bahamas and working as a radio and television journalist in Hangzhou, China.

The graduating seniors excelled in academics, athletics and performed community service projects throughout the year. Two of the seniors led the varsity softball team to their third straight League of Independent Schools Championship and were runners-up in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament.

Head of school Catherine M. Sgroi encouraged the class to move forward with confidence. “All of you expressed your appreciation for your time at St. Margaret’s and your pride in yourself for the person that you are….Go and do great things, be good people, share your passions with all around you, continue to strive to be your best selves and in so doing you will make a better world,” she said.