THIS JUST IN: Norris Bridge lane closures set for Feb. 1-3

Norris Bridge lane closures set for Feb. 1-3

Route 3 will be reduced to one lane on the Robert O. Norris Bridge between Lancaster and Middlesex counties during daytime hours Wednesday through Friday, February 1-3.

Work is beginning on a $12.8 million maintenance project to paint the three center bridge spans. The project contractor will install netting on the bridge that will encourage Peregrine falcons to nest outside of the project work zone.

Bridge traffic will be reduced to one lane from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Cleaning and painting the bridge’s center spans will protect its structural steel elements and prevent deterioration and corrosion. This project will complete a full painting of the Norris Bridge spans. Additional spans were cleaned and painted between 2009-2012.

