LOTTSBURG—A. Lucille Boothe, 97, of Lottsburg passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017. She was a retired seamstress and the widow of John Lester Boothe.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Hall; her parents, Morris Nash and Estelle Jones Nash; three brothers; and five sisters.

Mrs. Boothe is survived by a stepson, Eugene Boothe; two stepdaughters, Debra Hagler and Ann Boothe; two stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel, Warsaw, with pastor Phyllis Hudnall officiating. Interment will follow in the Coan Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.