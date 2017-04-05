KILMARNOCK—Alice W. Murdock, 95, of Kilmarnock passed away on April 1, 2017.

She is survived by her son, Richard W. Murdock (Martha) of Midlothian; grandsons, John Wells Murdock and Patrick Mitchell Murdock; and sisters, Kate Sietes and Lottie Morton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Murdock and eight siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, April 6, at White Stone Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to White Stone Baptist Church, P. O. Box 45, White Stone, VA 22578.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.