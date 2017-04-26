All incumbents decline re-election in Lancaster

by Audrey Thomasson

LANCASTER—The deadline for filing in local elections for school board and board of supervisors is just weeks away. Registrars will be taking completed candidate forms until 7 p.m. June 13.

In Lancaster, there will be a new slate of candidates running for seats in Districts 1 and 5. All incumbent supervisors and school board members have indicated they are not seeking another term.

District 1 supervisor Butch Jenkins says he is stepping down after 24 years in office.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I’m honored by it. But there comes a time for it to end,” he said. “I appreciate all the people who supported me in the past.”

District 5 supervisor Wally Beauchamp is also calling an end to his service after 20 years.

“It’s been an humbling experience to represent the Fifth District,” he said. “It’s been an honor to serve Lancaster.” He thanked the county staff for their hard work and his wife, Susan, for supporting him during all his time away attending meetings and functions.

Incumbent school board member for District 1, Robert Smart, is also calling it quits after six years on the board. He took over from Carl Failmezger who resigned half way through his term.

“It was my cherished dream to help the schools,” said Smart. “I don’t think I’ve accomplished all that I wanted to. I’d give myself an A minus, but I’ve tried hard.”

District 5 member and school board chairman Dr. Robert Westbrook is foregoing a second term on the school board to pursue the board of supervisor’s position being vacated by Beauchamp.

Northumberland

In Northumberland, positions are up for grabs in Districts 2 and 3. Most incumbents are seeking re-election.

District 2 supervisor Richard Haynie and District 3 supervisor James Long are both seeking re-election.

Dean Sumner indicated he will not seek re-election to the school board from District 2 after 14 years.

District 3 incumbent Gerald Howard did not respond as to whether he is seeking a second term on the board.

Individuals interested in running should contact the voter registrar office for the appropriate forms. In Lancaster, contact registrar Susan Jet at 462-5277. In Northumberland, contact registrar Kathy Davenport at 580-4655.