Autos/Trucks

1995 CHEVY VAN G-30, 1-ton extended, 350 V-8, low miles, ladder racks. $3650/OBO. 804-436-8550..(X)

1999 BMW 328ic convertible, $3200. Good condition, new struts. Needs factory re-set on top, but top in good condition. 804-332-1195..(Dec-8-3t)SS

2008 LEXUS RX350, $8000. 172K miles, new inspection, all maintenance records available. 804-437-2964..(Dec-15-4t)

2008 NISSAN ROGUE SL Blue CRV 114K, 4-dr., FWD, sunroof. Locally serviced, one owner, new tires in July. Very Good condition, $6500. 804-436-7602, Kilmarnock..(X)

JUNK CARS: We buy cars, trucks, farm equipment, RV’s, buses, boats, etc. Any condition. 804-436-7949..(Nov-24-13t)