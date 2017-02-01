Azalea Lane house destroyed by fire

by Madison White Franks

KILMARNOCK—A house on Azalea Lane in the Fleets Bay area near Kilmarnock is believed to be a total loss following a fire early Monday afternoon.

At approximately 12:08 p.m. January 30, a fire call came into Lancaster dispatch about a structure fire at 77 Azalea Lane.

At the time of the fire no one was in the house, a weekend residence of Jane Congdon from Richmond, said Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department chief Roy Hall.

Hall indicated that upon arriving on the scene, it appeared the house had been smoldering for awhile.

“It seemed to be an electrical fire between the sunroom and kitchen,” said Hall.

Kilmarnock, White Stone and Upper Lancaster volunteer fire fighters responded to the scene, as well as the Kilmarnock-Lancaster County Volunteer Rescue Squad.

There were 25 to 30 firemen fighting the blaze and seven fire trucks on the scene, said Hall.