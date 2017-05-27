Ball arrested in Northumberland

HEATHSVILLE – A Richmond man with ties to Northumberland County was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday (May 27) in connection with the shooting of a Virginia State Police Special Agent in Richmond’s Mosby Court area last night.

Travis A. Ball, 27, was taken into custody at a Northumberland County residence early Saturday morning following an overnight search by the Virginia State Police, US Marshals and the Northumberland and Lancaster county sheriffs departments. The State Police and U.S. Marshals apprehended Ball, who is being held without bond on one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Corinne Gellar with the Virginia State Police. Additional charges against Ball are pending.

Ball is charged with fatally shooting Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter.

According to Gellar, Special Agent Walter was riding with a City of Richmond Police Officer as part of the ongoing City-State Partnership between agencies. At approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday night, the Richmond Police Officer and Special Agent Walter observed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to the curb in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The officer and special agent pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to initiate a conversation as part of a consensual encounter. As the Richmond Police Officer was talking with the driver, Special Agent Walter approached the passenger side where Ball was seated. Within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball was running from the car on foot.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

A handgun was recovered at the scene near the Chevrolet Cobalt. The investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) Culpeper Field Office remains ongoing at this time

Immediately following the shooting, a perimeter was established within the neighborhood for the safety of residents, preservation of the crime scene and to search for Ball. For the next 11 hours, law enforcement personnel from the Virginia State Police, Richmond Police, Henrico County Police, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, US Marshals Service, DEA and ATF conducted a widespread search effort throughout the Metro-Richmond region. Their investigative efforts and tips from the public ultimately led to Ball’s apprehension in the Northern Neck early Saturday morning.