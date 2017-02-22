Bryan L. Williams

Burgess—Bryan Lee “Maytag” Williams, 79, of Burgess passed away February 14, 2017.

He was born on July 19, 1937, the son of the late Lena Gough Williams and Olys D. Williams.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita A. Williams.

Before retirement, he owned and operated B & J Appliance & Repairs. Bryan was a U. S. Navy veteran and a member of Afton United Methodist Church.

He will be remembered by his friends for his love of music, his delicious crab soup which he loved to share, his knowledge of electronics and communications and his ability to converse on any subject was extraordinary.

A graveside service will be held 10 a. m. Thursday, February 23, at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Afton United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 579, Burgess, VA 22432