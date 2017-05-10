New LHS principal hired

by Madison White Franks

KILMARNOCK—The Lancaster school board on Tuesday, April 9, appointed Butch Gross of Center Cross as the new high school principal.

District 2 board member Kenya Moody, District 3 board member and vice chairman Audrey Thomasson, District 4 board member Joan Gravatt and District 5 board member and chairman Robert Westbrook endorsed the 4-0 decision, following a closed session. District 1 board member Robert Smart was not at the meeting.

Gross has been involved in education for over 25 years, reported assistant superintendent Dan Russell. Gross has a bachelor’s in kinesiology from the College of William and Mary and a teaching certificate in health and physical education. Gross later earned a master’s in educational leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.

He has taught physical education and coached at the high school level for 18 years in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck. He became the assistant principal of Gloucester High School where he served in a variety of capacities before moving to Page Middle School as an assistant principal.

Gross indicated he is looking forward to continuing his career at Lancaster High School. He will replace acting principal Barbara Bohannan who has served in that capacity since March when former principal Bruce Cook resigned.