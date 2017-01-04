Capt. Carl D. Dameron

REEDVILLE—Capt. Carl Dale Dameron, 65, of Reedville died Monday, December 26, 2016. Capt. Dameron retired from Omega Protein in Abbeville, La., with 41 years of service and 36 years as a captain. He was also a member of New Friendship Baptist Church in Burgess.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gayle Dunn Dameron; one son, Michael Dale Dameron and his wife, Kara, of Abbeville, La.; one daughter, Sheri Dameron Bryant and her husband, Michael, of Reedville; one granddaughter, Kerrigan Mire; four grandsons, Andrew Dameron, Kendrick Bryant, Shane Bryant and Carter Bryant; one brother, Charles Wesley Dameron Jr. and his wife, Joy, of Fairport; and several nieces and nephews.

Capt. Dale was predeceased by his parents, Charles Wesley Dameron Sr. and Leah Dameron.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, at New Friendship Baptist Church, Burgess. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Friendship Baptist Church, PO Box 154, Burgess, VA 22432.