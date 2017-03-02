Car Wash Cafe and Riverwash due a facelift

The CarWash Café and Riverwash at 481 N. Main Street in Kilmarnock will look a bit different this Spring.

Chris Beale, owner, said he will give the exterior of the building a facelift as part of an original plan to revive and expand the operation. He plans to expand the services offered by Riverwash to include a hand detailing service for those that would like a more detailed wash, hand wax or interior cleaning. Beale said, “Some cars go for weeks between washes and require a little more effort to thoroughly clean the surfaces.” He is looking for someone with entrepreneurial drive to run the detailing operation as a full time job.

The project will begin in the next couple of weeks, pending county approval. Operations should be minimally affected by the work.

“The building looks tired and very worn. I want to showcase the building for what it is, a restaurant with a solid reputation for quality and a reliable car wash. I replaced the wash equipment as first stage. It is now time to move into the second stage of giving the building a look that matches its reputation,” he said.

The facelift will include new siding, painting, raising the roof and the addition of a portico to shield restaurant patrons from the rain and to give the front entrance dimension, said Beale.

Those interested in the hand detailing operation may contact Beale by email at KilmarnockRiverwash@gmail.com