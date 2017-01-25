Celtic music service set at St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, will hold Celtic Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, January 29. Everyone, regardless of religious belief or affiliation, is invited.

The Celtic Eucharist is a contemplative, candlelit service featuring the traditional music one might hear in churches in Ireland, Scotland and Wales, reported Jim Bullard. The music will be performed by professional musicians playing the violin, viola, hammered dulcimer, tin whistle, guitar and piano.

Communion will be offered for those who wish to participate, featuring wine and bread made by members of the community, said Bullard. Visitors will be invited to light a candle in memory or honor of someone for whom they are thankful.