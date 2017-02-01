Chamber presents annual awards

by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi

Two young, female professionals set the standard among business people and volunteers in Lancaster County in 2016.

They were recognized before 125 people January 28 at the Lancaster by the Bay Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership meeting and dinner at Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club in Kilmarnock.

Lindsy Gardner, director of the Lancaster Community Library, led a capital campaign which resulted in the relocation of the library to a renovated 27,000-square foot facility. For her efforts, she was named the Chamber’s 2016 Business Person of the Year, receiving “overwhelming support from her business peers,” said outgoing chamber president Dennis Burchill.

Gardner has been the library’s director for the past nine years and has served on the Northern Neck Visions and is president of the YMCA Camp Kekoka board.

During her acceptance speech, Gardner noted she has an English degree from the University of Alabama and a master’s in library sciences from the University of Maryland. Her “business experience” came from working at her father’s Ace Hardware Store as a teenager, so she went to the “Ben Gardner school of business,” she said.

Joanna Marchetti was recognized as the Chamber’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year for spearheading the Chamber’s successful Taste by the Bay fundraising event.

Under Marchetti’s leadership the event in four years has evolved into the Chamber’s biggest fundraiser. Staged in November at the Tide’s Inn Resort and Spa in Irvington, Taste by the Bay offers music, wine and craft beer vendors, artisans and food tastings.

Marchetti also serves on the Chamber board, representing Bon Secours-Rappahannock General Hospital. A native of Gloucester, she has an English degree James Madison University. She also serves on the board of the Northern Neck Family YMCA.

Both Gardner and Marchetti acknowledged the support of the Chamber members, the community and their families in their success.

The Chamber also recognized Burchill and introduced new president Iris Treakle. Burchill, who was the Chamber’s 2016 board president, will continue to serve as an ex-officio member on the chamber’s executive board.

Treakle began her one-year term on January 1. She served as vice president in 2016.

The Mardi Gras-themed event included a buffet of Cajun-inspired dishes and complimentary photos in Yours Truly Photography’s photo booth.