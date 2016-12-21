Churches ready for Christmas Eve

Several area churches plan Christmas Eve services Saturday, December 24. The public is invited to join local congregations in worship to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The following churches notified the Record of their Christmas Eve plans.

10 a.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

3 p.m. Mt. Olive Baptist, Wicomico Church.

4 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran, Callao.

4:30 p.m. Living Water Lutheran, Kilmarnock.

4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Whitechapel, Lancaster.

5 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems.

5 p.m. Maple Grove Baptist Church, Foxwells.

5 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

5 p.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal, Heathsville.

5 p.m. St. Paul’s Catholic, Hague.

5:30 p.m. Rehoboth UMC, Kilmarnock.

6:30 p.m. Harmony Grove Baptist, Topping.

6:30 p.m. Irvington UMC, Irvington

7 p.m. Historic White Marsh Church, Brookvale.

7 p.m. Kilmarnock UMC, Kilmarnock.

7:30 p.m. Providence Baptist, Lancaster.

8:45 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal, Fleeton.

10 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

11 p.m. Bethel UMC, Lancaster.

Most churches will also have regular Sunday services on Christmas Day. See the Church page in this week’s print or e-Edition for listings.