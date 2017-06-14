Citizens urged to support wounded veterans benefit event

The fourth annual Veterans Benefit Concert & Veterans Retreat will be held from June 23 through 25 at Yankee Point Sailboat Marina, 1303 Oak Hill Road, Lancaster.

“We hope you can join us to celebrate their service and sacrifice,” said Ken Knull.

The event will again be hosted by Yankee Point Sailboat Marina under the auspices of Fire Fighters Assisting Armed Forces Families (FFAAFF), Truckin 4 Troops and Camp4Heroes, he said. The retreat this year will include sailing, fishing, skeet shooting, target shooting, jet skiing and campfires.

Local area sailors and fishermen are providing the boats, equipment and expertise. The Corrotoman Hunt Club is providing the range and guns.

“This year we have received very generous donations of ammunition, clay pigeons and targets,” said Knull. “Our patriotic local donors include Ace Hardware, Arton Glass, John Barber, Bay & River Home Décor, Box Boutique, Fran & Bill Cory, Country Cottage, Crab King, David’s Trading Company, Dunn Rite Auto, Fawcett’s Marine Supply, Ron & Helen Frank, Interlux Paint Co., Land & Sea, Paxton, Petit Paint Co., Rappahannock Hangups, Tater Shed Quilters and The Wild Bunch.”

Everyone is invited to this year’s concert under the spreading oaks at the Poolside Café. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Four local bands will play from 5 to 11 p.m. June 24. During the concert, there will be auctions, a raffle and guest speakers.

Bands will include Kick Off the Covers, Knot Water, Ottoman, Tangent and Captain Woody aka Elvis.

Profits from the $10 per person entry fee, all food, drinks, raffle, auction items and donations go to the Camp4Heroes this year. The Camp4Heroes is a permanent retreat on an 80-acre tract of land between Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune, N.C., said Knull. Activities at the Camp4Heroes include raising crops and livestock, archery, skeet shooting, fishing, art and music classes to help the wounded vets transition back into a peaceful life.

The FFAAFF and Truckin 4 Troops have partnered to build this retreat for wounded veterans, police officers, firefighters and their caregivers, he said.

“Our fourth annual Veterans Benefit Concert and Veterans Retreat here in Lancaster hopes to raise $15,000 to contribute to their building fund,” said Knull. This worthy cause is one more way Lancaster County can honor our wounded veterans.

“Previously we were able in conjunction with the Independence Fund to collect $15,000 which was used to purchase a track chair for a disabled Special Operations veteran,” he said. “Thank you in advance Lancaster.”