Clarence V. Gough

BURGESS—Clarence Vernon Gough, 85, of Burgess passed away March 4, 2017. He was a retired shore engineer for Omega Protein.

He was survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret “Peggy” Blackwell Gough; son, Stuart V. Gough of Reedville; two granddaughters, Naomi Gough and Ashlyn Gough; grandson, Brayden Gough; ister, Jane Hayden of Callao; and aunt, Florence G. McNeal.

Clarence was preceded in death by his brother, Francis “Mack” Gough.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville. Family received friends from 6 to 8 p. m. Monday, March 6, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 256 Richmond Road, Callao, VA 22530.