Coffeehouse entry wins Gingerbread House contest

The Tides Inn recently announced the winner of the Christmas Marketplace Gingerbread House contest, held during the annual Christmas Marketplace, is “Cold Brew Cafe.”

The grand prize this year was a $250 donation to a charitable organization chosen by the winner. The Northern Neck Food Bank was chosen to be the beneficiary.

The winning gingerbread house, a replica of the Front Porch Coffeehouse, was created by owner Terri Wesselman. “Cold Brew Cafe” is constructed entirely of edible candies, nuts and icing, including edible paper and ink.

It can be viewed at Front Porch Coffeehouse, 139 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.