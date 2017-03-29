Coletha T. Ferguson

KILMARNOCK—Coletha Taylor Ferguson died March 19, 2017.

She was born March 1, 1926, to the late Carey and Emily Bea Taylor in Edwardsville.

She was educated at Julius Rosenwald Elementary/High School in Northumberland. She majored in sociology at Virginia Union University.

As the wife of a military officer, she spent time in Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, Colorado, Missouri, Illinois and Maryland.

Mrs. Ferguson worked many years at Rappahannock General Hospital, Kilmarnock.

She was a Jehovah’s Witness, having been baptized on July 4, 1956.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eddie Russel Ferguson Sr.; brother, James Carey Taylor; and sister, Zelma Carter.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Ferguson and E. Russel Ferguson Jr., both of Lancaster, Shauna Beulah of Federalsburg, Md., and Samuel C. Ferguson of Richmond; her grandchildren, Tiffany Cline of Salisbury, N.C., Aaron Beulah of Ashburn, Eric Beulah of Bowie, Md., and Eddie R. Ferguson III of Sandy, Utah; and a sister, Marva Sydnor of Baltimore, Md.

A service was held March 25 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Saluda.