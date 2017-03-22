Coletha T. Ferguson

LANCASTER—Coletha Taylor Ferguson, 91, of Lancaster passed away March 19, 2017, at her home following a long illness.

She is survived by her sister, Marva Sydnor; and her four children, Cheryl Ferguson, Russel Ferguson, Shauna Beulah and Samuel Ferguson; and four grandchildren.

She was a devoted member of the Kilmarnock Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for more than 50 years where she helped many learn about the Bible.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kilmarnock Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 117 Riverwood Dr., Lancaster, VA 22503.