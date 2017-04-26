Coming attractions: Lost Films of the Northern Neck at the Studio Gallery

The Rappahannock Art League (RAL) recently announced its special events for May.

The events will be held at the Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock, reported Barbara Pulling of the communications committee. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

From May 4 through May 27, the exhibit will be Lost Films of the Northern Neck by James Wharton.

“These films, recently found by a family member, will be playing in our exhibit room,” said Pulling. “It is the hope of Joni Carter and her film development team to find out more about the people in these films before making a documentary.”

RAL is providing a place for the public to view these films and collect this valuable information. The films and related photographs may be viewed at the Studio Gallery during regular hours.

“It is our hope that each of you will come in to see the films, and you will bring anyone in the community who might have known people here in the 20s and 30s.” said Pulling. “The films are quite exciting and we promise that you will have a good time.”

The First Friday Reception on Friday, May 5, will serve as the opening reception for the Wharton Films Project exhibit. The public is invited to come by the Studio Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Members of the Wharton Film Project will be at the gallery every Saturday in May to meet with people who can identify faces and places in the film. Folks also are urged to visit the Wharton Films Project page on Facebook.