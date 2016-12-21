Community bankers group reorganizes

Community bankers from the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and the surrounding area recently held their annual holiday dinner meeting.

Guest speaker Bruce Whitehurst, president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Bankers Association, provided a banking timeline of the rich history that community banking has enjoyed and spoke to the value that community bankers bring to their localities, reported Patricia Gallagher of EVB.

Community bankers echoed their commitment to their respective communities. They articulated their mission to be an organization dedicated to preserving solid principals of banking to include ethics, professional development, philanthropy (scholarship), economic development, networking and camaraderie, said Gallagher.

Their new tag line, Bankers Committed to Communities, is the bedrock of community banking, she said. The group reorganized to become a stronger banking coalition. They created an academic-based scholarship for business degree-seeking students at accredited colleges or universities. This local scholarship will compliment a scholarship offered by the Virginia Bankers Association.

The meeting concluded with the St. Margaret’s School girls ensemble who provided a musical performance to celebrate the holiday season, said Gallagher.