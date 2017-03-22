Constance N. Knight

CHESAPEAKE—Constance Norsworthy Knight, 92, passed away March 13, 2017. She was predeceased by her husband, John W. Knight, the love of her life.

Connie retired from Standard Forms and enjoyed traveling, golf, bridge, joke telling and her special friends. She will be missed.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Watkins and her husband, Claude, of Virginia Beach; three granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a special nephew, Thomas W. Gale and his wife, Lisa, of Fort Pierce, Florida.

A very heartfelt thanks to her caregivers for the exceptional care she received.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Church, Smithfield, at a later date.