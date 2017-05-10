Country club launches expansion project

On May 5, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club (ICYCC) near Kilmarnock broke ground on a series of club enhancements and improvements.

“We are excited to kick off this great project. The addition of alfresco dining, an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, loggia and updates to the clubhouse for our members to enjoy will also appeal to prospective new members,” said president Len Hoerneman.

“We are striving to make ICYCC an exciting place to be. This is in keeping with our vision and mission of creating the right settings for members to enjoy great friendship and good food in this the first-of-its-kind setting for our club,” said Hoerneman.

The club is building on the economic growth the community is experiencing to enhance its property and offer what many come to the Northern Neck searching for, outdoor and social activities centered on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, he said. With the return of pre-recession housing values in some areas, more people are buying homes here than in the recent past and all are looking for an outdoor oasis.

December 2016, the club celebrated the one-year anniversary of its last major capital project. The complete renovation of The Skipjack bar and lounge has met with great success, continued Hoerneman.

The trend of multiple dining venues is a perfect fit for the club environment, as it supports the club’s mission of creating lifelong friendships, he said. The opportunities to maintain current friendships and make new friends have created a greater sense of belonging. With the new projects, there will be an even greater opportunity to build relationships among members.

The renovation of the back of the clubhouse and creation of an al fresco/patio dining venue was designed by the architectural firm of McAllister+Foltz and will be completed by Norman Brothers Construction. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2017.

“We recognize that ICYCC holds a special place in our community and improves the quality of life for our membership. We take seriously that this is where lifelong friendships are created,” said Hoerneman.

The next major project will utilize the location of the club’s waterfront, off the bay. The waterfront amenity will be perfect for members who come either by car or boat, he added.