Dennis R. ‘Dick’ O’Neil

KILMARNOCK—Dennis Richard “Dick” O’Neil, 91, of Kilmarnock passed away on June 19, 2017.

He was survived by his daughter, Mary Jane Gemmell; grandsons, Mike Gemmell and girlfriend, Stacy, and Kevin Gemmell and wife, Stacey; one very special great-granddaughter, Madison Gemmell and two sisters, Betty Kevorkian and Shirley Via.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Ada O’Neil; and the love of his life, Mary Ruth O’Neil.

Dick was in the Merchant Marines during World War II and he was very proud to serve his country. He was also a retired captain of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Kilmarnock Baptist Church, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kilmarnock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 99, Kilmarnock, VA 22482; or Fairfax County Police Department Honor Guard, 4100 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.