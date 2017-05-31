Dianne C. Monroe

IRVINGTON—Dianne Chase Monroe, 80, of Irvington died Monday, May 22, 2017.

She was born June 9, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Jean Falconer Chase and Elmer Edward Chase. Early in her life, the family moved to Alexandria and then again to Princeton, N.J., in 1952. Her sister is Barbara Webber of Houston, Texas.

Dianne attended St. Agnes School, Alexandria; Princeton High School, Princeton; and Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar. On August 24, 1957, she married Samuel E. Monroe in Lawrenceville, N.J.

Dianne Monroe was primarily devoted to her husband and family. For 63 years, Sam Monroe was the love of her life and together they raised three children, Samuel E. Monroe III of Irvington, Jean F. Monroe of Richmond and Chase F. Monroe (Jennifer) of Charlotte, N.C.

Her three grandboys, Chase Jr. (attending SMU), Jackson (Woodberry Forest & attending W&L in fall) and Benjamin (Charlotte Country Day School), gave her such joy through their academics and athletics. Dianne had many nieces and nephews and loved being with and learning from each. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Baltimore Orioles and University of Virginia lacrosse team. It was often said that she knew more about these sports then many coaches did.

Through their life, Dianne and Sam lived in many places, Lexington, Dallas and Amarillo, Texas, Princeton, Baltimore, Md., Durango, Colo., and finally settled in Irvington where Sam had spent many summers starting in 1940. She always maintained that there were wonderful people wherever you lived but it was her responsibility to find them. She did this through her exceptional bridge playing, tennis and book clubs.

Dianne had a true passionate dedication to community volunteer service. She committed herself to serving in one capacity or another everywhere she lived. The most notable place she served was the John’s Hopkins Hospital Women’s Board in Baltimore.

Dianne loved the west and when there, would frequently ride horseback through the Arizona Sonoran Desert. She became quite knowledgeable about the flora and fauna in the area and felt that everybody should see a cactus in bloom.

Her family and friends will miss her beautiful smile and her deep concern to listen and help. Dianne loved life. She had an enormous affection for her pets and always considered them as part of her family. She loved to dance and dance and dance.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Historic Christ Church, Weems, with a reception immediately following in the Bayne Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Chesapeake Academy, P. O. Box 8, Irvington, VA 22480.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.