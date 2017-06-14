Dominion Energy offers hot summer savings tips

With the advent of hot temperatures, Dominion Energy has adequate supply to meet the anticipated demand for electricity from its customers.

Generating units are in good shape and ready to perform, reported media and community relations manager Bonita Billingsley Harris.

Dominion Energy also shares some low-cost, no-cost summer conservation tips that customers can implement in their homes and businesses to save on energy:

• The number one way to conserve energy is to set the thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature. Dominion Energy and the U.S. Department of Energy recommend 78 degrees for maximum efficiency. A savings of up to 3% on cooling costs can be achieved for each degree the thermostat is set back.

• Use programmable thermostats to save money by automatically turning up the AC while when not at home.

• Sunlight shining through windows can account for up to 40% of unwanted heat gain and can force the air conditioner to work two to three times harder. Closing the blinds during the day offers one solution. Installing curtains that can close during the heat of the day also can make a difference.

• Turning off lights and the TV or unplugging unnecessary appliances are simple solutions that can yield immediate energy savings.

• Turn off and unplug everything possible when on vacation.

• Don’t underestimate the importance of ceiling fans. Moving air over the body provides a cooling effect. Most fans have a switch to change the fan direction. Make sure ceiling fans are blowing downward (in a counter-clockwise direction) to send air past your body. Turn fans off when the room is unoccupied.

• Replace or clean forced air heating/cooling system filters monthly.

• Keep the water heater set at 120 degrees and insulate the heater and adjacent pipes to prevent heat loss.

• Close the flue to the fireplace when not in use.

• Use an outdoor grill during hot weather to reduce heat gain from indoor cooking.

• When closed and lowered on sunny days, highly reflective blinds can reduce heat gain by as much as 45%.

• Consider installing LED light bulbs in outdoor fixtures for their durability and energy savings.

• Consider doing dishes or laundry later in the evening to reduce the heat and humidity that are added to your home.