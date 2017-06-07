Dual Primary elections due Tuesday

by Audrey Thomasson

There are just five days left before Virginia’s June 13 primaries to pick party candidates for governor and lieutenant governor. Candidates for attorney general in each party are uncontested.

This year, both parties are using primary elections to seek a candidate instead of political conventions, which has been the usual system in recent years.

There is no formal party registration in Virginia, so primaries are open to all registered voters. You can choose which primary best fits your participation, but you cannot vote in both. (See sample ballots on page A7.)

Governor

Three Republicans are running for the party’s nomination for governor: former chairman of the Republican National Committee Ed Gillespie, Prince William County supervisor Corey A. Stewart, and state Senator Frank Wagner (Virginia Beach).

Running on the Democratic ballot are Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello.

Lt. Governor

Six candidates are seeking their party’s nomination for lieutenant governor.

On the Republican ballot are Del. Glenn Davis and state Senators Bryce Reeves (Fredericksburg) and Jill Vogel (Winchester).

On the Democratic side are attorney Justin Fairfax, veteran political staffer Susan Platt and former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi.

Attorney General

The nominations for attorney general this year are already set as only one candidate is running in each party. Former federal prosecutor and Republican John Adams will go up against Democrat Mark Herring who is seeking re-election.

Delegate for 99th District

On the Democratic ballot, voters will select between two contenders for the party’s nomination for Delegate in the District 99. The candidates are Vivian Messner and Francis Nicholas Edwards.

The winner will face Republican incumbent Margaret Ransone on the November ballot. Ransone is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots must be received by the voter registrar no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in order to be counted. Lancaster registrar Susan Jett’s office is on the lower level of the County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster Courthouse. Northumberland registrar Kathy Davenport’s office is on the lower level of the County Administration Building, 11703 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.