TOPPING—Edward Dale Dixon, 56, of Topping passed away on April 25, 2017.

He is survived by his children, Kamon Dalton Dixon and Kamron Lacee Dixon; brother, Clarence Richard Dixon Jr.; sisters, Margaret Gail Dixon, Darlene N. Dixon and Aimee Arlene Dixon; nieces and nephews, Gregory Wayne Dixon, Mary Elizabeth Lackert and Casey Richard Dixon.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be private.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.