LANCASTER—On May 18, 2017, Edward Neal Garner, the very much loved husband of Bettye S. Garner, passed away surrounded by his wife, closest friends and family at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center of ARDS. His passing was a “shocking loss” for his wife of 51 years, family and friends.

Neal was born January 17, 1939. He was the son of Sophie S. Garner and Walter N. Garner, deceased. Also, two sisters, Joyce Phillips and Patricia Wilson, both deceased.

He leaves to mourn his loss a loving wife who lost her “sweetie;” sisters-in-laws Frances Watkins (Danny), Kathy Broyles (Steve), Mary Sharp (Tommy); brother-in-law, Melvin White; and several nieces and nephews on his wife’s side. On his side, he leaves “special” nieces, Ellie Bullard (Ron) and Debbie Phillips (Paul) who considered “Uncle Neal” dad and loved him dearly. Also, Gina Dolan, Ron Wilson, Marie Phillips, Lee Phillips and a great niece and great nephews.

He was a man of who’s integrity was never in question and was the go to person for advice. Always maintaining a quiet persona, he treated people whom he met in life with respect.

Neal retired from the CIA in 1994 after 36 years of service. He had a degree in business management and spent most of his career as a manager in Printing and Photography. He was the “man” of the family for his mother, Sophie, for over 40 years and to his sisters, nieces and nephews. Family was a priority.

After retirement, he and Bettye moved from Upper Marlboro, Md. to Corrotoman by the Bay, Lancaster, and spent six months in Sebring, Fla. They traveled extensively, partied, golfed with several groups of friends over the years and life was a joy.

When he was in CBTB, he met a “special group of friends ” for coffee each morning at the Country Store.

Life without him will never be the same, but we must go on. There will be a Celebration of Life service held in his memory in a few weeks. A notice will be published. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.