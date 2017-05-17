Eleanor D. Payne

MANASSAS—Eleanor Douglas “Doug” (Tuggle) Payne, formerly of Weems, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2017, in Manassas. She was predeceased by her husband, retired U.S.M.C. Col. Ernest W. Payne.

Born September 28, 1917, she was the daughter of John and Lula Lee Tuggle of Hopewell.

She is survived by her children Ernest W. Payne Jr. of Maryland, Judith L. Fuller of Virginia, Elizabeth L. Meyer of Texas and Sharon D. Kinnett of Florida; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

She lived a wonderful life as the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps officer and traveled to many places. Doug and her husband retired to the Northern Neck in the early 1970s, enjoying a life full of friends, sailing and visits from family.

The family received friends Wednesday, May 17, at Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA 20110. Funeral services immediately followed at noon in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.