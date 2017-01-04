Elizabeth C. S. Dorset

COBBS CREEK—Elizabeth Call Snead Dorset died at her home in Cobbs Creek on December 29, 2016. She was 78 years old.

She was the daughter of the late Chief Justice Harold F. Snead and Elizabeth Call Snead. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s School and the University of Mary Washington.

She taught at a public school in Charlottesville and at Collegiate. She was involved in many civic activities including the Children’s Theatre, the Junior League, the Colonial Dames, and the Virginia Museum.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David Cabaniss Dorset; her daughter Elizabeth Hospodar; and her four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at at noon, Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Kingston Episcopal Parish in Mathews.

Foster-Faulkner Funeral Home of Mathews handled the arrangements.