Elizabeth J. D. Jones

LANCASTER—Elizabeth Jean Dodson Jones, 81, of Lancaster passed away on February 9, 2017.

Mrs. Jones was born and raised in Fauquier County, the daughter of the late Berman Dodson and Emma Dodson.

She is survived by her children, Charles Dwight Deale (Melinda), Christopher Hugh Jones (Greer), Carolyn Moore (Jerry), Cleveland Jones (Ellen) and Stephen Jones; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Franklin Dodson (Macy); and numerous nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Jones; son, Orlon B. B. Deale; brother, Shelton Dodson; and sister, Mary Golightly.

Mrs. Jones lived her life in the simplest way, but had a strong faith and believed in standing tall and doing what was right. She loved gardening, needlepoint and doing for others. She never met a stranger and being in her presence made anyone feel better. She left this world knowing that she was cared for and deeply loved by many.

Funeral services were held at 2 p. m. Tuesday, February 14, at St. Mary’s Whitechapel Episcopal Church, Lively. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery. Family received friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon the same day at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, P. O. Box 50, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-9925.