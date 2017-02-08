Ella G. Voss

WEEMS—Ella Gaines Voss, 91, of Weems passed away on February 1, 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth V. Moore; two grandsons, Curtis J. Allen and Franklin Rhett Moore; a granddaughter, Jennifer R. Clark; four great-grandchildren, Troy G-V Allen, Leslie Clark, Danielle Abdolov and Natalie M. Allen; and great-great-grandchildren, Ariana Abdolov and Vincent and Audrey Clark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin C. Voss; her parents, Eva and Berkley Gaines; her daughter, Pamela Routt; her son-in-law, Vincent Routt; her grandson, Christopher J. Allen; and her sister, Virginia Wilson.

Ella was a very active lifetime member of Claybrook Baptist Church where she played the piano for 78 years.

Funeral services were held at 2 p. m. Saturday, February 4, at Claybrook Baptist Church, Weems. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 3, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.

Memorial contributions may be made to Claybrook Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 15, Weems, VA 22576.