Elsa M. James

IRVINGTON—Elsa Margaret “Peggie” James, 99, of Irvington died March 29, 2017, after a short illness in her “home” at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RWC).

She was born February 19, 1918, and raised in Baltimore, Md., she attended Strayer College and the Peabody Institute. She married her love, Linwood “Fuzz” James of Irvington and Baltimore. The war years were spent in San Francisco. They raised their children in Maryland and retired to “Three Hills” in Irvington, before moving into RWC.

Peggie was an active and devoted member of the Church of the Transfiguration in Silver Spring, Md. and Grace Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock. She was an active volunteer of many groups and a generous patron of charities especially local charities. Peggie enjoyed music, playing piano, all the arts, travel, golf, card games, parties and especially family gatherings. She loved life and was always appreciative of the kindness of others. She was daily touched by the loving care she received from the staff of RWC.

Peggie is survived by her daughter, Linda James of Montreal; her son, Larry James and his wife, Martha of Clermont, Fla.; her two grandsons, Aaron James of Somerville, Mass., and Jonathan James and his wife, Ashley of Townsed, Mass. and her great granddaughter, Juliet James also of Townsed, her brother-in-law Leland James and his wife, Marion, of Irvington and her devoted caregiver, Virginia Ashburn of Kilmarnock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood “Fuzz” James; her sister, Kathryn Heinz; and her brother, Robert Heinz.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the auditorium at RWC. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the RWC Foundation in memory of Elsa James; 132 Lancaster Drive; Irvington, VA 22480.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.