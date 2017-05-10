Essex and Rappahannock tally wins over Lancaster in girls softball, 3-1, 13-1

by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi

After losing by 10 runs in five innings to the Lady Trojans in the first meeting, Lancaster held Essex to three runs through seven innings last Thursday in a 3-1 varsity softball loss at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock.

“This was a heartbreaker for the Lady Devils,” said LHS coach Doug French. “Even though we lost, we played our best defensive game of the year with no errors.”

Riley Molineaux got her first varsity start and only allowed three hits in a complete game. She struck out four.

Unfortunately, three players suffered injuries in the outing.

