Evan W. Williams

KILMARNOCK—Evan Wayne Williams, 2 months old, passed away on April 2, 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Jessica Marie Pittman; his father, Sean Edward Williams; maternal grandmother, Burnice S. Pittman; maternal grandfathers, Andrew Pittman and William Ridgell; paternal grandmother, Kathy Kosma; paternal great-grandparents, Bill and Joan Williams and Charles Edward Harvey; aunts, Kristy Pittman, Shawna Pharr, Jean Lynn Abbott, Jenny Abbott, Brittany Jones, Ashley Johncox, Brandi Johncox, Crystal Johncox and Katelyn Rude; uncles, Benjamin Rude, John Kosma, Lee Jones and Jeffrey Abbott; great-aunts, Sharon Jones, Terry Pittman and Shelia Pittman; great-uncles, Charles Jones, Paul Jones, Jimmy Jones, Robert Harvey and Michael Harvey; great-great-aunt, Sondra Johncox and cousins, Logan and Dylan Nundahl, Alyson and Benjamin Rude, Shawna Pharr, Tracy Martin, Selena Pittman and Jessie Pittman.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Wayne Williams; maternal great-grandmother, Burnice Sue Jones; maternal great-grandfather, Charles Jones; maternal great-great-grandmother, Louise Dunaway; maternal great-great-grandfather, Marvin Dunaway; and uncle, Tracy Jones.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Claybrook Baptist Church, Weems.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.