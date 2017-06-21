Flag burning exercise retires 265 flags June 21, 2017From left, Mary McCoy and Owen McGuill toss unserviceable flags into a barrel of fire during Kilmarnock's fifth annual flag burning ceremony. The ceremony was conducted on Flag Day, June 14, by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 33 of Kilmarnock and the Town of Kilmarnock. Mayor Mae Umphlett, vice mayor Rebecca Nunn and town manager Tom Saunders participated in the event. Some 265 unserviceable flags were disposed of, making a grand total of over 1,300 flags retired in five years, according to Flotilla 33 public affairs officer Brian McArdle. The Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the barrel fire. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi