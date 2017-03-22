Floating decoys get tested at Waterfowl Show

From left, Phillip Drinkwater and Luke Costilow place decoys in the water for judging by William Bruce (seated) and others during last Saturday’s carving competition sponsored by the Rappahannock Carvers and Collectors Guild. The judging took place during last weekend’s 38th annual Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show in White Stone. The event is the main fundraiser for the White Stone Volunteer Fire Department and draws thousands of visitors and dozens of vendors and carvers from up and down the east coast. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi

