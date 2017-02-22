Frances A. M. McGinnis

FREDERICKSBURG—Frances Anne Mitchell McGinnis of Fredericksburg slipped peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Mervin Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne, of Fredericksburg; her mother, Helen H. Mitchell of Kilmarnock; her brother, Jim S. Mitchell (Sue) of White Stone; her sisters, Joyce L. Mitchell of Kilmarnock and Iris M. Treakle (Bryan) of White Stone. She also is survived by two nephews, three nieces, a great-nephew and two great-nieces, who she loved dearly; aunts and uncles and cousins and many extended family and friends.

She graduated from Northumberland High School in 1973 and continued her education to become a nurse. She enjoyed working in the operating room and critical care and intensive care units for many years.

A celebration of her life was held February 12, 2017, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment was private.