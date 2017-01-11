Frances G. Marsh

LIVELY—Frances Grubbs Marsh, 86, of Lively passed away on January 5, 2017.

She is survived by her six children, Patricia M. Moss of Goochland, Mary M. Crawford of Powhatan, R. Neal Marsh of Miskimon, David W. Marsh of Chesterfield, Donna M. Wilkins of Burgess and Susan M. Humphreys of Ocran; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Lee Turner of Sandy Hook; brother, David L. Grubbs of Powhatan; a devoted sister-in-law, Inease R. Marsh of Miskimon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall L. Marsh.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 10, at Providence Baptist Church. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery. Family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kilmarnock Baptist Church WMU, P. O. Box 99, Kilmarnock, VA 22482, or a Mission Project of your choice.

Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, LCC, handled the arrangements.