Frances L. Ware

MIDLOTHIAN—Frances Lucia Ware of Midlothian passed away on December 27, 2016.

She was born in Poughkeepsie N.Y., on August 13, 1926, to Mary Anne and Lewis Wilbur.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John R. Ware, whom she met when they were both attending the Juilliard School of Music in N.Y.C. as trumpet players.

They lived in New Jersey for many years and moved to Virginia in 1994 to be closer to their daughter, Donna Ware Zocco, her husband Jim, and their family.

Frances was known and loved by her family as MeMom. She was surrounded by and held in their love until she became an angel of our Lord.

MeMom will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Jim, whom she affectionately called Jimbo, her grandson James Ware Zocco, her two granddaughters, Kristin Zocco Goldman and Stephanie Zocco Cowardin, and their husbands, Mike Goldman and Shaun Cowardin,

Her great-grandchildren Patrick, Lucia and Izabelle Goldman, and Colin Cowardin will miss their MeMom and all the times she spent loving and playing with them.

Frances is also survived by her brother, George Wilbur of Richmond; and her son, John S. Ware of Massachusetts.

Following a private family service, Frances will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery of Virginia in Amelia alongside her husband. Donations may be made to The Chesterfield Center for the Arts Foundation, www.artschesterfieldva.org.