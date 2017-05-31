KILMARNOCK—Franklin M. Zahn, 77, of Kilmarnock passed away May 25, 2017.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Franklin is survived by his siblings, Sallie Z. Fisher of Heathsville and William F. Zahn of Baltimore, Md; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, in Sunny Slope Cemetery, 2400 King William Avenue, West Point.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

Vincent Funeral Home handled arrangements. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com.