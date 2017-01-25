Harold W. Williams

HYATTSVILLE, MD.—Harold Winfield Williams of Hyattsville, Md., formerly of Callao, died Tuesday, December 27, at the NMS Healthcare Center, following a long illness.

Mr. Williams was born July 11, 1951, to the late James A. and Garnett B. Williams.

He was a member of Lively Hope Baptist Church in Callao. He moved to Maryland upon graduation from Northumberland schools.

He worked in the parks department at Andrews Air Force Base for 16 years and later worked as an auto mechanic.

Williams sang and played guitar with the DC Gospel Stars.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Gladys Elizabeth; and brother James Jr.

He is survived by sisters, Mamie Williams, Jean Henry, Rita Lyles and Schryle Gudger, all of Maryland, Doris Eskridge of New Jersey, Gloria Eskridge of Heathsville and Rolene Burrell of Farnham; and brother Clyde Williams of Maryland.

A service was held January 21 at Lively Hope Baptist Church, Callao.