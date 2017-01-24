Help Wanted

14 TEMP POSITIONS: Ag. Equip. Opr., 02/27/17 to 12/15/2017. We offer $11.27 p/hr at the time work is performed. Wage rate may increase w/verifiable exper. w/the company. 48 hrs p/wk. 3/4 guarantee, transp. & subsistence expenses to worksite pd after 50% completion of contract, or earlier if appropriate. Housing, tools, equip. provided at no cost. Duties: operate farm equip. to till, plant, cultivate & harvest; attach implements such as plow, disc, drill; tow harv. equip.; operate self-propelled combine; transp crops to bins/elevators. Must have exper. w/ JD 9770 combines, JD planters & drills, JD 8330 tractors & grain carts, JD green star & auto trac systems. Must have knowledge to repair equipment. Must know how to calculate planting depth, seed rates & how to set up & operate computer systems. Min. 3 mos exper. Must be able to lift 60lbs. Must be able to obtain a driver’s license w/in 30-90 days of hire. No min ed. required. Frank Howey Family Farms, Monroe, NC. Apply at NC DOC, 919-814-0544, job order #10631260..(X)

AUTO TECH helper/rollback driver wanted. Experience preferred but not necessary. Contact 804-436-6688..(Jan-26-3t)SS

BOAT YARD LABORER NEEDED. Full time position. Must be reliable and have own transportation as well as valid driver’s license. Duties include bottom painting, washing and waxing boats, and assisting technician’s. Apply in person at Chesapeake Boat Basin, 1686 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock, VA..(Jan-26-2t)SS

CARPENTER/CARPENTER’S HELPER. Neat, organized, motivated, energetic, clear DMV, drug and background testing. Benefits, salary commensurate with experience. Miller’s. 804-758-4314..(Dec-15-10t)SS

CARPET INSTALLER Helper wanted. Must be able to lift 100lbs. Prior construction experience and drivers license are necessary. Call 804-462-3240..(Dec-8-tf)

CDL CLASS A OR B DRIVER: Neat, organized, motivated, energetic, clear DMV, drug, background testing. Benefits, salary commensurate with experience. Miller’s 804-758-4314..(Dec-15-10t)SS

CDL DRIVER, Class B, w/excellent driving record. Must be able to work on the ground as well. Call 804-462-5577 for application..(Jan-26-tf)

CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT, Nursing Assistant, Personal Care Aides: Imagine providing care for those who need it right in your neighborhood! Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury’s Home Care Department is seeking staff to provide clinical care for clients both on our beautiful campus and in the local community with professionalism and compassion. In addition to clinical care we are seeking caring professionals to perform other various client care activities including light housekeeping, cooking and other services necessary in caring for the client’s personal needs and comfort. In some cases companion services or local transportation to appointments is all that is required. RW-C offers a competitive salary with up to a $500 SIGN ON BONUS, a rich benefits package and flexible scheduling. Interested applicants please apply to the Human Resources Department, RW-C, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, VA 22480, hrmgr@rw-c.org..(X)

CNA’S

&

NA’s

VISITING

ANGELS

America’s Choice in

Homecare

Seeking experienced

caregivers

in Northern Neck &

Middle Peninsula

Shifts Currently Available

804-435-2229

(Jan-12-3t)

DREAMED of BECOMING a healthcare provider? Classes forming now for staff to become Personal Care Aides and join the At Home with RWC team of professionals. Medical experience is not required. RWC will train the right people in our new 40-hour class. We are seeking caring professionals to perform various client care activities including light housekeeping, cooking and other services necessary in caring for the client’s personal needs and comfort. In some cases companion services or local transportation to appointments is all that is required. Take the first step in make your dreams reality! For more information or to apply, contact the Human Resources Department, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, VA 22480, 804-438-4244, hrmgr@rw-c.org..(X)

ELECTRICAL SERVICE TECH. Neat, organized, motivated, energetic, clear DMV, drug and background testing. Benefits, salary commensurate with experience. Miller’s. 804-758-4314..(Dec-15-10t)SS

FAMILY SERVICES Specialist I, Northumberland County DSS: The Northumberland Department of Social Services is accepting applications for Family Services Specialist I. Information regarding the responsibilities and qualifications is available on the Virginia Department of Social Services website for job vacancies at http://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov. All applications must be submitted online as directed and received no later than 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017. Mailed, emailed, faxed or hand-delivered applications will not be accepted. EEO/AA..(Jan-26-2t)

FEMALE LIVE-IN house/pet sitter wanted. Heathsville area. Some housekeeping also required. Must love cats, have own vehicle, be able to climb staircases. Non-smokers only. Furnished room/own bathroom. Full kitchen privileges (excluding food). Space avail. for gardening/hobbies. Services in exchange for rent and some utilities. Call 804-724-3947. References required..(Jan-26-3t)

HOUSECLEANER: Heathsville Area. Permanent, part-time position for a very thorough cleaner with references. Experienced, reliable, and honest. Non-smoker. 804-580-5808..(Jan-19-tf)

HVAC TECH. Neat, organized, motivated, energetic, clear DMV, drug and background testing. Benefits, salary commensurate with experience. Miller’s. 804-758-4314..(Dec-15-10t)SS

INTERESTED

IN

A

HOMECARE

CAREER

VISITING

ANGELS

America’s Choice

in Homecare

Now Offering Personal

Care Aide Certification

& Employment

in Northern Neck &

Middle Peninsula

804-435-2229

(Jan-12-3t)

LABORER/SHOP SUPPORT. Neat, organized, motivated, energetic, clear DMV, drug and background testing. Benefits, salary commensurate with experience. Miller’s. 804-758-4314..(Dec-15-10t)SS

LIVE-IN CAREGIVER wanted to stay with elderly woman in White Stone area. Please provide references and salary requirements. Contact Cheryl, 804-435-1691. All candidates will undergo background check..(Jan-12-4t)SS

MARINE TECHNICIAN NEEDED. Full time position. Must be reliable and have own transportation as well as valid driver’s license. Experience required. Apply in person Tuesday-Saturday at Chesapeake Boat Basin, 1686 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock, VA..(Jan-26-2t)SS

OFFICE MANAGER/SECRETARY: Person needed to do secretarial work, including answering telephone, taking messages, receiving product orders, packaging and shipping small orders, invoicing, etc. Some computer skills necessary. Knowledge of QuickBooks, databases and word-processors helpful. Send resume to ecbl1992@gmail.com. (Jan-12-3t)SS

OUTPATIENT MEDICAL PRACTICE seeking full time RN, LPN and/or Medical Assistant. Your responsibilities would primarily involve: Preparing patient for examination and/or medical tests; reviewing and administer medication; assist with minor outpatient procedures and other treatments; maintain medical records; perform lab tests and other duties according to the practices protocol. Seeking an ambitious, motivated and dependable staff member with a strong work ethic. Basic computer skills using Microsoft are required, as the practice does utilize an Electronic Medical Record. Excellent benefit package to include a competitive salary, great health insurance, no weekends, all major holidays off, etc. Please submit your resume to medicalcareer4life@gmail.com..(Jan-26-5t)

PLUMBING SERVICE TECHNICIAN: Neat, organized, motivated, energetic, clear DMV, drug and background testing. Benefits, salary commensurate with experience. Miller’s. 804-758-4314..(Dec-15-10t)SS

RAPPAHANNOCK WESTMINSTER-CANTERBURY, the area’s premier senior adult community for over 30 years is looking for dynamic individuals who take pride in their career and enjoy working with senior adults to join our team. As a leader in retirement housing, one of the most important services RWC provides is an extraordinary dining experience. We look to our dining services team to provide outstanding and friendly service to our residents and guests in our Grille, Lancaster Dining Room and through our catering services. Previous experience in a fine dining environment a plus but we will train the right people with a customer driven work ethic. Great working environment, competitive salary that is commensurate with experience. Excellent benefits package. Love working with seniors? Take pride in your work? Apply to the Human Resources Department, RW-C, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, VA 22480, hrmgr@rw-c.org..(X)

RESTAURANT: SALAD PREP Person needed for afternoons and evenings. 5 days per week. Call Eckhard’s Restaurant, 804-758-4060..(Jan-26-2t)SS

SALES REPRESENTATIVE, Outbound Lead Generator. Neat, organized, motivated, energetic, clear DMV, drug and background testing. Benefits, salary commensurate with experience. Miller’s. 804-758-4314..(Dec-15-10t)SS

SEASONAL GOLF & Grounds Crew, positions open March 2017. Apply in person, 362 Club Drive, Kilmarnock, VA 22482..(Jan-26-2t)

SEPTIC/SEWER INSTALL/TECH Equipment Operator. Neat, organized, motivated, energetic, clear DMV, drug and background testing. Benefits, salary commensurate with experience. Miller’s. 804-758-4314..(Dec-15-10t)SS

SEPTIC/SEWER SERVICE Technician: Neat, organized, motivated, energetic, clear DMV, drug and background testing. Benefits, salary commensurate with experience. Miller’s. 804-758-4314..(Dec-15-10t)SS

SHOP WORKER: Persons needed for general shop work (steel work). Also for delivery and pick-up of products. Must have valid driver’s license and be able to lift 50lbs. Contact East Coast Boatlifts at 804-758-1099..(Jan-12-3t)SS

SMALL MANUFACTURING company in Burgess area is looking for a production worker for sorting, packaging, and other duties. Must be honest, hardworking and capable of lifting 50lbs. A work history or resume is suggested. Should be able to pass a background check and drug test. This is a 40 hour per week with some overtime job. Send resume and applications to: leahproofmark@yahoo.com (blank applications can be sent upon email request)..(Jan-19-2t)

TEACHER and SUBSTITUTES for NN Montessori After School Care. Work with young children in a peaceful environment (ages 18 months to 8 years.) See nnmontessori.org for application or call 804-435-3503..(Jan-26-2t)

TREE CLIMBER–Bartlett Tree Experts is seeking a climber/climber trainee for full-time work. Must be reliable and have a valid driver’s license. Call 804-393-9987..(Nov-17-13t)