Human trafficking liaison addresses Kilmarnock UMW

Becky Guy on June 6 addressed the Kilmarnock United Methodist Women (UMW).

Guy serves on the UMW District team in Fredericksburg as liaison for Human Trafficking (HT), reported Laura Reeves. She became involved with the HT concern as a public education teacher called upon to teach young girls with high IQ’s who were the victims in the court system.

It was there Guy saw a need to help these young girls, some HT victims, find a new direction and meaningful purpose, said Reeves.

Guy stated that 85% of HT is right here in the U.S. It is also at our back door—from Dulles Airport in Northern Virginia and along the 95 Corridor to Fredericksburg, and is becoming a bigger problem for rural communities.

She has also been proactive in supporting legislation for trafficking perpetrators, said Reeves.

The program closed with questions from the audience.

“Ms. Guy addressed the subject matter as one of community and church concerns….for all of us,” she said.