Indians and Eagles lock 2-2 in ladies soccer

by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi

After scoreless overtime periods, Northumberland and Washington & Lee ended a varsity girls soccer game in a 2-2 lock last week.

With 2:24 to play in the match, Tahi Wiggins took a corner kick for the Lady Indians and Hannah Loving put the ball in the Eagles’ goal at the back post to tie the game at 2-2.

“It was a good, hard-fought game with neither team giving in,” said NHS coach Mark Fridenstine. “It was a game dominated in the first half by the Eagles but the Indians played very hard in the second half.”

