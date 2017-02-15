Inez E. H. Noel

OPHELIA—Inez Elizabeth Hall Noel, 92, of Ophelia, passed away peacefully at her home on February 8, 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Booth (John); granddaughter, Amy Ronquest; and three great grandsons, John, Stephen and Michael Ronquest.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian W. Noel; and her son, William “Billy” Robert Noel.

Her 92 years of life were marked by her bright and cheerful disposition, her smiles, laughter and her eye for always being stylish. We had many hardy laughs over life’s amusing situations with family and friends. Although her health had failed, she still always loved, laughed and gave as she had always done all of her life.

Inez had fashion and style and of all the beautiful things she wore, her smile was the most important to all of us. What a joy it was for her to give freely to others and to have laughter with her friends. If you didn’t have a smile, she would give you one of hers.

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, February 13, at Afton United Methodist Church, Ophelia. Family received friends from 6 to 7 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 1, Reedville, VA 22539.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.